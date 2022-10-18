Here's How You Can Win Free Pizza for 22 Years from Papa Johns

Nothing is certain in life except death, taxes and pizza. Papa Johns understands the importance of that last one, which is why the food franchise is bringing back its Shaq-a-Roni Pizza for the third year in a row. The pizza special, developed in partnership with former NBA All Star Shaquille O’Neal, is an extra-large take on the brand’s signature dish and includes extra cheese and extra pepperoni.

The pizza was developed with the intent to help support local communities through the Papa Johns Foundation for Building Community. The foundation will donate $1 from every Shaq-a-Roni pizza it sells through December 25 to help support local organizations.

"In the last three years, the Shaq-a-Roni pizza has raised more than $6 million for the Papa Johns Foundation," O'Neal said in a statement. "That’s an impactful footprint we wanted to highlight this year and give the fans a chance to get involved."

To celebrate the return of the fan-favorite pizza special, Papa Johns is also launching a social media sweepstakes. The winner of said sweepstakes will win free pizza for 22 years. Somewhere there's a Taylor Swift joke to be made here.

To enter, prospective pizza winners will need to take a picture of their own shoe inside of a Shaq-a-Roni shoe print graphic. So, now's your time to fulfill that Cinderella fantasy, kind of. The graphic can be found inside select Papa Johns locations around the country.

If your shoe size manages to match Shaq's (an astounding size 23) then you'll win a free Shaq-a-Roni pizza, if it doesn't, you'll be entered to win the grand prize of 22 years of free 'za.

Once you have the perfect shoe shot, post the pic to Twitter with the hashtags #ShaqaroniImpact and #Sweepstakes, and make sure to tag @PapaJohns as well. You have from October 24 to October 31 to complete this shoe side quest, so there's plenty of time to prepare.

If you're a Papa Rewards member then you get first dibs on the Shaq-a-Roni pizza, available now. The pizza will then go on to be sold to the public on October 24.

Win or lose, the Shaq-a-Roni pizza will be available to purchase for $13.99 at participating Papa Johns locations from October 24 to December 25.