Papa John’s Shaq-a-Roni Pizza Returns

We all know it's polite pizza policy to grab your two slices and then scurry off into a corner to wolf them down before some random friend of a friend strikes up a conversation. But are two slices of pizza enough? This seems to be the question at the heart of Papa John’s and Shaquille O’Neal's new collaboration, the Shaq-a-Roni Pizza.

The pie, which originally debuted in 2020, is an extra-large pizza with extra mozzarella cheese and extra pepperoni. The pizza also features Papa John’s largest slice size to date, meaning one slice from this pie is way larger than the average.

The Shaq-a-Roni Pizza is not only filling; it's charitable. For every pie sold, $1 is donated to The Papa John’s Foundation for Building Community. Through Shaq-a-Roni sales, the pizza conglomerate raised $3.6 million for its charitable partners.

For those looking to put an end to the two-slice conundrum, the Shaq-a-Roni Pizza will be available starting Monday, August 16, 2021, for Papa Rewards members and available to the general public Monday, August 23, 2021.