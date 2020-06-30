New Papa John's Pizza Designed by Shaq Has Extra Toppings & Largest Slices to Date

It's time to order pizza. Each person in your friend group says they'll eat two slices, but you want secretly want three and need a quick solution that will guarantee satiety. Suggest: the Shaq-a-Roni, Papa John’s newest pizza, which has the company's largest slice size to-date.

Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal designed the Shaq-a-Roni, and obviously had the three-slicer in mind. The pizza is a fairly simple upgrade on the extra-large pepperoni pizza. It just has more of the stuff already on there, meaning you're getting extra cheese and extra pepperoni. It's also cheaper. While a regular extra-large pepperoni goes for around $17, the Shaq-a-Roni is only $12.

Your purchase will also fill the soul. From now through August 23, 2020, for every Shaq-a-Roni sold, the pizza brand will donate $1 to the Papa John’s Foundation for Building Community. The foundation is currently donating to organizations like the Boys and Girls Clubs of America and UNCF.

FYI whoever is still Snapchatting, the new pie comes with the vague promise of an "exclusive Snapchat AR experience," according to a press release. That means that if you point your camera at the pizza box while using the Snapchat app, it will reveal "a 3-D surprise."

Papa John's ex-CEO John Schnatter would be happy to hear the news of the larger pizza, considering his claim to have eaten 40 pizzas in 30 days.