Papa Johns Just Unveiled Its Spiciest Pizza Ever

Papa Johns is getting ready for the premiere of House of the Dragon, even if it's not exactly saying that.

The house of pizza has just announced a (very) limited release for a pizza it calls Dragon Flame Pizza. The chain says it is its hottest pizza ever, marking it as coming from "King's Landing (Park)." It actually found a park called King's Landing, going to great lengths to tether the pizza to the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel without actually saying the name of the show.

The Dragon Flame Pizza will only be available for a single day at that single location. On August 21 (the day House of the Dragon debuts), you can grab the "fantasy-inspired pizza" at a pop-up in King's Landing Park in Apopka, Florida, which is just outside of Orlando. The pizza will be available from 11 am to 3 pm local time.

While the pizza is only available in a single city, the announcement teases that it will appear in at least one more city later this fall. It says you can tweet suggestions for where that location should be. So, if you want a pizza topped with a sriracha dry spice, smoked pulled chicken, Italian sausage, green peppers, Fresno chiles, and cheese before getting a dusting of red chili and garlic crunch, you know what to do.