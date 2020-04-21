News Papa John's Just Added This Spicy Dipping Sauce to its Permanent Menu The flavor you know and love, but with red chillies and jalapeños that'll make you sweat.

They say you never forget your first love, but I haven't been able to forget my second: the Spicy Garlic Dipping Sauce at Papa John's. She was similar in nature to my first, the Garlic Dipping Sauce, except with red chilies and jalapeños that left me sweaty and desperate for more of love's full-body burn. Thing is, she was only a temporary menu item... until now.

Courtesy of Papa John's

Yes, The One That Got Away is back at Papa John's, and it'll be around to break our hearts indefinitely. The spicy sauce originally debuted for one day only, on April 19, 2019, in celebration of National Garlic Day. But every day is a garlic day if you're a Papa John's lover, and it seems the majority of people enjoy flavor accompanied by minor jolts of pain. So this sauce makes total sense as a permanent item.

It’s a spicy, garlicky gift from above. Spicy Garlic Sauce is back for good! #PJSPICYGARLICSAUCE pic.twitter.com/1BnG5ap7rp — Papa John's Pizza (@PapaJohns) April 19, 2020

Right now, you can get this Spicy Garlic Dipping Sauce from most of the pizza chain's locations nationwide. The company announced recently that it added a zero-contact delivery option for delivery through its website so you can safely order 40 pizzas in 30 days, just like Papa John's ex-CEO.