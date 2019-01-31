Papa John's Is Offering Free Pizza Over Super Bowl Weekend

Papa John's might not be the NFL's pizza of choice any longer, but the post-apology pizza chain is certainly building a case for it to be your pizza of choice over Super Bowl weekend. It wants you to buy a pizza now in an effort to get a free one later. (Of course, both orders come with that delicious pepperoncini.)
The offer is simple. Spend at least $20 on pizza between now and Super Bowl Sunday on February 3, and you'll get a free large two-topping pizza to enjoy later. The catch -- there's always a catch -- is small. You have to be a Papa Rewards member.
It's free to sign up for Papa Rewards, and you don't have to be signed up already to get in on the deal. You can sign up all the way through February 3. Once you place your order of at least $20, the free pie will be deposited in your account and can be used starting February 4.
That's a pretty solid offer on a weekend loaded with deals from restaurants doing everything they can to have you stock your Super Bowl party with their comestibles.
