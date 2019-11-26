Papa John's Ex-CEO Claims He Ate 40 Pizzas in 30 Days, Says It 'Doesn't Taste as Good'

John Schnatter -- the John of Papa John's -- is in the news again, but not for resigning over a racial slur or being evicted from his own office. This time, Schnatter has caught the attention of the internet thanks to an interview with a Kentucky-based news station, in which the former Papa John's CEO attacks the chain's current leadership and claims the pizza doesn't taste as good anymore. It's kind of uncomfortable to watch.
Specifically, Papa John claims he's eaten 40 pizzas in the last 30 days and that the pizza is bad (no wonder he seems to be experiencing some meat sweats).
"I've had over 40 pizzas in the last 30 days and it's not the same pizza," he said. "It's not the same product. It just doesn't taste as good."
The pizza is so bad now that he thinks former Papa John's board member and current Papa John's board member, Mark Shapiro and Olivia Kirtley, "should be in jail." He goes on to say, a "day of reckoning" is coming.
Of course, the video is unsettling and weird enough that it has already made its way around Twitter. Even Chrissy Teigen has weighed in on the clip.
Schnatter also claims the taped recordings of him using a racial slur are a farce, and that an unfair mutiny within his company is what ousted him -- not the use of the slur and the controversial statements he made regarding the NFL.
While we'd normally take the word of someone who's eaten 40 pizzas in 30 days in regards to said pizza's quality, it's pretty clear Schnatter's biased against the chain from which he was very publicly ousted. Then again, we're tempted to take it as a challenge and eat 40 pizzas in 30 days to find out. Garlic sauce and a signature pepperonicini, here we come.
