Now You Can Get Free Food from Papa John's for Your Birthday

While National Donut Day, National Ice Cream Day, and National Coffee Day are all great food holidays, it turns out the best food holiday -- by far -- is actually your birthday, thanks to the crapload of free food deals you can get from dozens of major restaurant chains. Now, Papa John's is finally joining the free food party, too, by offering a new birthday bonus reward.

Here's the deal: If you're a member of the Papa Rewards loyalty program, Papa John's will now gift you with 10 Papa Rewards bonus points for your birthday, according to the pizza chain's website. That's enough points to score a free order of garlic knots, 10" cheesesticks, or a chocolate chip cookie. If you already have points, you can put the additional 10 towards the 20 needed to get a free large, two-topping pizza, too. Of course, you'll have to be a Papa Rewards member to take advantage of the freebie, but it's free to sign up and likely worth it for the birthday reward alone.