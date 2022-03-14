Papa Murphy's Has a Great Deal on Its New Buffalo Ranch Chicken Pizza

Papa Murphy's, the place for premium take and bake pizzas, is adding a new option to its repertoire. The new Buffalo Ranch Chicken Pizza will be available from Papa Murphy's for just a short time. You'll be able to pick up the new option until April 17, 2022.

The pizza will be made with Papa Murphy's Original Crust and then topped with Buffalo ranch sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, mixed onions, whole-milk mozzarella, Cheddar cheese, and a drizzling of Buffalo ranch. Want all of this, but without the crust? Papa Murphy's also offers the pizza crustless, which means it is almost like a casserole. The pizza comes in Family, Large, and Medium sizes.

In addition to the pizza, there's also a new Buffalo Ranch Chicken Salad. The salad is made with romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken, mixed with Buffalo ranch sauce, roma tomatoes, green onions, whole-milk mozzarella, mild Cheddar cheese served with a side of croutons and ranch dressing. You can get the salad on its own for $5.99.

In honor of March Madness, you can get a Family Size Buffalo Ranch Chicken Pizza, a Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough dessert, and two 2 liter Pepsi products in the All-Star Bundle for just $25. Like the salad and pizza, this deal is only available through April 17.

Papa Murphy's has dozens of locations across the US, and you can find the nearest one near you with the chain's store locator. You can place your order and explore the entire menu at Papa Murphy's website.