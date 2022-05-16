Papa Murphy's Just Unveiled a New Take 'N' Bake Pizza

Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake Pizza lets you put on the facade that it's homemade. Pop that sucker in the oven and invite a hot date over because now even lactose-intolerant folks can fake it until they make it.

The chain has teamed up with vegan cheesemaker Violife for an all-new plant-based option, allowing you to customize your pie with dairy-free cheese instead, which could come especially handy on said hot dates. If you know, you know, right, lactose-challenged friends? According to the brand itself, this partnership makes Papa Murphy's one of the first national chains to offer dairy-free cheese.

"We are thrilled to be able to serve our dairy-free and cheese-loving guests alike with this new topping," Senior Director of Culinary for Papa Murphy's Carron Harris said. "Violife delivers that flavorful, 'cheesy,' perfect bite you’ve come to expect from Papa Murphy's."

The Violife Dairy-Free Cheese joins the chain's other health and lifestyle offerings, including gluten-free crust, crustless keto-friendly pizzas, and vegetarian recipes. The dairy-free topping is available online and in stores across the US, with the option to customize your pizza however you please.

"There’s an appetite for dairy-free cheese around the country, and Papa Murphy’s pizza is here to help," Vice President of Guest Experience and Brand Marketing Kim McBee added. "We're so pleased to make it easier than ever to customize, take, and bake the perfect meal to share with your family and friends with dairy-free needs and preferences."