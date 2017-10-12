Food & Drink

The World's Hottest Chip Is Basically Impossible to Eat

By Published On 10/12/2017 By Published On 10/12/2017

Junk food enthusiasts with a knack for self-punishment are testing their mettle by eating the world's spiciest chip and documenting their anguish on social media. Now in its second year, the Paqui #OneChipChallenge sees grown men don athletic head bands and enter the gauntlet of spice by eating just one of Paqui's Carolina Reaper chips

Paqui's marketing stunt, which sacrifices real human taste buds to promote its borderline cruel product, is going strong in its second year. The company released the second version of its Carolina Reaper chip on Wednesday, which apparently packs 25% more spiciness than its last Reaper chip. Now, all the spicy big boys are vying to be the toughest chip man in America: Paqui's new chips are selling on the company's website for $4.99 each -- yes, a single chip made with Carolina Reaper peppers costs more than an average bag of regular chips. For masochists, this is welcome news, as the chips sold out within 30 minutes of going on sale during last year's contest. 

For those of you who don't fear the reaper, there's a grand prize on the line, which you can enter by following Paqui's instructions. This year's chips don't quite match the fire-belching pain of Pepper X, the world's spiciest zombie-pepper which took 10 years and some serious tinkering to engineer. So just know that if you do jump in the fire, it could still be worse. Although it probably won't seem like it. 

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Esquire. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster. 

