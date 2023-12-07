Someone Just Wore a Parachute Onto Their Spirit Airlines Flight

A traveler just went viral on TikTok for bringing his own parachute onto his Spirit Airlines flight.

Before you start pointing fingers, the traveler in question didn't do anything illegal. According to TSA guidelines, passengers are allowed to carry parachutes both as a carry-on and a checked baggage. However, as the rules read, "parachutes should always be packed separately from other baggage."

The traveler in question did just that. As the video—which has racked up more than one million views to date—shows, the passenger is seen boarding the plane with their backpack on while carrying a parachute as carry-on luggage. Once they get to their seat, they correctly store it in the overhead bin, and nobody seems to bat an eye.