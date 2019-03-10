Paraglider Lands Perfectly, Is Promptly Punched by Kangaroo

Paragliding comes with many dangers. Like the height. And the height. And the height. And you could get sucked into the sky by a dust devil, too. But on top of all this, we're sorry to report that you now have to worry about kangaroos.
Yes, kangaroos, the beloved-by-people-who-aren't-around-them-detested-by-those-who-are marsupial of the Antipodes. You may be thinking, kangaroos can jump that high? And, well, no, idiot. The danger comes after you land.
Consider the video above. In it, a man sticks his paragliding landing, and his joy at this is only increased when a kangaroo comes running toward him. He gamely asks, "What's Up, Skip?" And then, he is punched.
Here's how he summarized the incident to ViralHog: "I had been Paragliding cross country for two hours near Canberra and had reached a position where I had to land. It is the last cleared valley where I could safely land, as over the next ridge there is only wilderness and trees. I decided to land on the concrete slab of the old Orroral Space Tracking Station. I was concentrating on the landing and didn't notice the Kangaroo until after I landed. As it ran towards me I thought it was being friendly so I said 'What's Up, Skip?' It then attacked me twice before hopping away. I packed up my paraglider and had to walk several kilometers to get phone reception and call a friend to come and collect me."
As the critter flees, you can hear the man mutter, "F*cking kangaroos."
h/t Deadspin
