You Can Get 3 Months of Paramount+ for $1 Per Month Right Now

Don't you just love it when companies celebrate their birthday by giving out gifts? Same. Paramount+ is just the latest to do so. The streaming platform is celebrating its first birthday by rewarding new and returning subscribers.

From now through March 8 at 12 pm EST, you can snag a serious price cut on your monthly fee. Paramount+ is currently available for as little as $1 a month for the Essential plan and $2 a month for the Premium plan for the first three months of membership.

Now, let's talk about what you get with each subscription tier. The Essential option, which is typically $4.99 a month, does have limited commercial interruptions and excludes your local live CBS station. Premium, however, is entirely ad free unless you're watching live TV—in which case you will have to deal with a few commercials. Once your subscription renews after the discounted three-month mark, it'll run you the normal price, $9.99.

In March of 2021, Paramount+ officially launched across the US and parts of Latin America, before making a broader debut in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Norway later that year.

The platform is a hub for series across ViacomCBS' networks—BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount, and Smithsonian Channel—with a roster of fan-favorite shows like The Good Wife, I Love Lucy, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and a personal favorite of mine, MTV Cribs. The streaming platform also includes a portfolio of films, including cult classics like The Godfather.