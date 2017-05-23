Parents Tell Horrified Kids About How They Lost Their Virginity

A new video from Cut Video has parents telling their progeny when they lost their virginity. The conversations are engrossing. It's awkward, funny, emotional, and generally heartening to see parents and kids open up to each other about sex. It should be talked about but can be difficult.
The majority of people probably hope for a quick answer and a new topic when entering this conversation with their parents. But then parents offer responses like, "I lost my virginity like three times." How can you not ask follow-up questions?
Most have positive conversations and ask interesting questions about their parents' experiences.
It shouldn't surprise anyone that their parents have had sex. First of all, most parents wind up with kids because of sex. Secondly, they're human. Yet, there's an unspoken agreement in many families that this conversation just isn't going to happen.
However, one dude is not into this situation. No one has ever looked so desperate to be put out of their misery. "He was just fantastic," says his mother.
"As a person, right?" he says hopefully.
"As a lover," responds his gleeful mother.
Every story, from climbing in a window as a high schooler to being carried over the threshold on a honeymoon is worth a listen. As are the stories in last week's precursor to this video, in which kids told parents about when they lost their virginity.
