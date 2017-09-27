Parents Are Sharing All the Hilarious Lies They've Told Their Kids

Parents lie to kids all the time. It's not a pleasant truth, but you know it's true. Your parents lied to you sometimes. You have, will, or would lie to your kids too. "Santa Claus is watching you." "Peas taste good." "Babies come from a stork." "We were wrestling."
Mostly, these are white lies, and white lies can lead to some really strange places. So, naturally, there were some seriously entertaining responses when the BBC's Dan Walker asked for examples of the white lies parents have told to their kids.
The entertainment value of these white lies hinged upon parents being brutally honest about things they've said to their kids. The parents in the responses did not disappoint.
Some flipped the exercise around and shared the little white lies they were told as a kid.
Though, this one deserves special attention.
There's a certain cruelty to it all, but most parents would say it's a necessary evil even if the moral of the story is that you can't trust your parents to tell the truth about really mundane stuff.
[h/t Huffington Post]
