People Are Poking Fun at the Paris 2024 Olympics Logo

We're only about halfway through the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, but some folks are already looking ahead to 2024. The logo for the Paris 2024 games had made the rounds in recent days, and people can't help but point out that it bears a striking resemblance to someone we all know and don't necessarily love: a Karen. Yes, that kind of Karen.

The Paris 2024 logo actually debuted back in October 2019, but it's got people talking now. The logo, as reported by Insider, is an optical illusion. It's meant to look like a gold medal, an Olympic flame, and Marianne, the symbol of the French Republic, which represents the values of liberty, equality, and fraternity, per the French government. The people of the internet spotted the woman in the logo, but think she looks more like a Karen than Marianne.