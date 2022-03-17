Sail Through Paris on 4 New Cruise Ships on the Seine River

The four ships—Viking Fjorgyn, Viking Kari, Viking Radgrid, and Viking Skaga—will be docked at Port de Grenelle while they are in Paris , which will place guests close to most major attractions in the city.

The cruise line Viking recently launched four new cruise ships designed to sail on the Seine River in France. According to The Points Guy , the new ships are 410 feet long and hold 168 passengers apiece. The ships are designed to be docked in Paris, right by the Eiffel Tower.

The ships have 84 cabins, including suites, a large sun deck, a restaurant, a lounge and bar, a boutique, and a library. The ships' most frequent itinerary on the Seine will begin and end in Paris and include stops at Claude Monet's home, La Roche-Guyon, Les Andelys, Rouen, and Normandy Beach.

Beginning in 2023, the company's Paris cruises will also include an option for an additional three-night trip called "Paris: A Culinary Experience." The three days will include a Parisian cooking school, a wine and cheese tasting, and several other French food experiences.

Viking was hit hard during the pandemic and was almost forced to shut down entirely. The four ships were initially set to be unveiled in 2020. "We're bouncing back quite nicely," Viking Chairman and Founder Torstein Hagen said, according to TPG.

River cruises on the Seine from Viking begin at $1,999 per person for a six-day trip.