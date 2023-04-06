Paris Could Soon Ban Electric Scooter Rentals

Residents of the French capital have recently voted in a referendum to ban rental electric scooters within the city, and the response was overwhelming. A whopping 89% of voters (from a total of more than 100,000) voted in favor of ridding the city of the popular vehicle, The Points Guy reports.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo is set on respecting and honoring the population's wishes in the name of democracy. Once the contracts of the various rental e-scooter companies operating in the city expire on August 31, Hidalgo said that they won't be renewed. Privately-owned e-scooters, however, will still be allowed.

"The voters have given us a clear roadmap and we will follow it," Hidalgo reportedly said in a press conference following the referendum's verdict. "There will be no more self-service e-scooters in Paris."

Currently, there are 15,000 shared e-scooters in Paris, and critics of them have cited safety issues and improper use among their top concerns with the vehicles. According to official data from the French government, more than 500 people were seriously injured last year in electric scooter-related incidents, and more than 30 people died, too.

Despite their playful appearance, e-scooters are a powerful vehicle, and they can reach a speed of up to 17 mph. To draw a comparison, that is only 1 mph short of electric Citi Bikes (NYC's shared bikes), which can travel up to 18 mph.

Unsurprisingly, e-scooters operators disagree with the referendum's results, and are determined to fight the ban. As Politico reports, operators said that the referendum shouldn't be honored and the votes shouldn't be turned into a proper ban. They are claiming that only 7.46% of eligible voters participated, and most of them were older and, therefore, not as likely to use the service.

Participants in the e-scooter fight could also consider meeting in the middle. According to Politico, Clément Beaune, the French transport minister, apparently sided with e-scooter companies, saying that banning the electric vehicles would negatively impact Paris' sustainability efforts to lower CO2 emissions and decarbonize transportation.

To solve the problem, Beaune suggests regulating e-scooters instead of banning them. According to his plan, the minimum legal age to rent them in Paris would be raised from 12 to 14 years old, and the scooters themselves would be modified to feature brake lights and turn signals. Additionally, Beaune suggested raising fines for reckless driving from €35 to €135.