You Can Book a Flight to Paris for Under $400 Right Now

If you're looking to change up your scenery midway through this winter, you might be in luck. Scott's Cheap Flights helpfully points out a deal for European flights that will get you to Paris, France, and back for less than $400.

This price currently covers multiple airlines, including United, American, British Airways, and Air Canada. Although the travel dates vary by route, the deal is generally good for travel between February through April 2022. Some routes even have availability from October through December. Those dates would include Thanksgiving but exclude Christmas and New Year's Eve.

These deals are for roundtrip travel, so you won't have to worry about breaking the bank to fly across the Atlantic.

Here are some of the best routes:

Newark (EWR) to Paris (ORY), $353

San Antonio (SAT) to Paris (CDG), $388

New York (JFK) to Paris (CDG), $398

Los Angeles (LAX) to Paris (CDG), $399

If Paris doesn't tickle your fancy at the moment, don't worry. The deal extends to other locations in Europe like Helsinki, Dublin, Milan, Amsterdam, Barcelona, and more. These rates aren't likely to last forever, so check out more of Scott's Cheap Flights deals here.