Tour Paris in 2 Minutes in This Breathtaking Hyperlapse Video

Screenshot via  Tyler Fairbank/Vimeo

Want to see The Louvre, walk along the Seine, check out the view from Notre Dame, and hit every single item on the Paris bucket list right this second?! Now you can! 

OK, it's just a hyper-lapse video, but it's the closest you'll get to a trip to Paris without coughing up a thousand dollars and most of your vacation days. 

Tyler Fairbank's video is the result of two weeks spent in the French capital, and takes you through all of Paris in just two minutes, hitting every major tourist attraction and showing off the City of Lights in spectacular detail.  

Watch it below and fall in love with Paris for like the 200th time. 

Kara King is a News Writer at Thrillist and fell in love with Paris about 201 times. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow her at @karatillie.

