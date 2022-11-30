Here's How You Can Get Tickets to the 2024 Paris Olympics This December

Getting tickets to the 2024 Paris Olympics will be different than it has been for past Olympic Games. According to ESPN, the organizers of the next Summer Games will use an online public drawing system starting on December 1. The ticketing system will allow people from all over the world to have a chance to get tickets until January 31, 2023.

"For the first time in Olympic history, tickets will be sold exclusively on a single, centralized and digital platform which will be open to all fans at the same time," a press release from the Paris 2024 organizers stated.

France is hosting the games for the first time in 100 years, and the Paris 2024 games promise to be innovative and unforgettable beyond just the advancement in the ticketing system.

“Experiencing the Games for real, in the stands, leaves you with a deep and lasting impression of the heightened emotions and unforgettable drama of the Olympic Games, which both inspire and bring people together," Tony Estanguet, the President of Paris 2024, said in a statement. "Experiencing the Games for real means being in full stadiums with family and friends alongside thousands of spectators from all over the world."