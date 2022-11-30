Here's How You Can Get Tickets to the 2024 Paris Olympics This December
If you want to attend the games, you'll need to start planning now.
Getting tickets to the 2024 Paris Olympics will be different than it has been for past Olympic Games. According to ESPN, the organizers of the next Summer Games will use an online public drawing system starting on December 1. The ticketing system will allow people from all over the world to have a chance to get tickets until January 31, 2023.
"For the first time in Olympic history, tickets will be sold exclusively on a single, centralized and digital platform which will be open to all fans at the same time," a press release from the Paris 2024 organizers stated.
France is hosting the games for the first time in 100 years, and the Paris 2024 games promise to be innovative and unforgettable beyond just the advancement in the ticketing system.
“Experiencing the Games for real, in the stands, leaves you with a deep and lasting impression of the heightened emotions and unforgettable drama of the Olympic Games, which both inspire and bring people together," Tony Estanguet, the President of Paris 2024, said in a statement. "Experiencing the Games for real means being in full stadiums with family and friends alongside thousands of spectators from all over the world."
So, how do you get them? There will be roughly 10 million tickets available for the Olympics and 3.4 million tickets available for the Paralympics. To enter the drawing, head to Tickets.Paris2024.org, which is the only place in the world where you can officially get tickets to the Olympics. Starting December 1, you'll need to enter the drawing by signing up at the ticketing site. You'll be able to sign up for the drawing until January 31, 2023.
Then, on February 15, winners of the drawing will "receive an email with a specific time slot giving access to the Make Your Games packs sales for 48 hours." The Make Your Game packs allow you to set up your ideal Olympic experience by choosing tickets to your favorite sporting events or to watch your favorite athletes.
ESPN reports that less than half the tickets cost around $52 (50 Euros), and the Make Your Game three-event sessions starting at $75 (72 Euros).
Summer 2024 might seem a long way off (today marks 603 days until the Opening Ceremony to be exact), but for those planning the event and those planning to attend, the next Olympics is just around the corner.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.