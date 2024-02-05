Here's What a Trip to the Paris Olympics Will Cost You

The 2024 Paris Olympics are quickly approaching, and even though it's only February, most people started planning their trips back when tickets were first launched in November 2022. Much like the putting on the iconic international sporting event itself, attending the Olympics takes a ton of planning and preparation.

This year, with the Olympics taking place in such an extremely popular tourist destination, being able to attend this late in the game feels like a complete non-starter. Time before the Olympics is warped; in terms of planning, six months is basically akin to planning a three-week vacation a month out—difficult, but not impossible.

While snagging tickets to the events themselves might be tricky, getting your feet on the ground in Paris during the event is entirely possible. Hopper just released its Summer Games Travel Guide, which has a ton of useful tips on planning a trip to the big event. You won't be alone, either. Flight searches have increased by 60% for the dates of the Olympics, compared to the search for the same period of dates in 2023.

Based on Hopper's data, the average cost of a roundtrip flight to Paris during the Summer Games is $947 — which is actually 2% lower than the prices for flights to Paris in 2023. For hotels, you can expect to pay about $400 per night for a four-star hotel in the Hopper app. Three-star hotels can be found even cheaper, starting at $200 per night.

But, if you want to avoid the absolute mess that is likely to befall Charles de Gaulle airport during the Summer Games, Hopper recommends flying into a different major city in Europe, and then taking a train into Paris. Average flight prices are not cheaper, based on Hopper's predictions, but will likely include shorter wait times for customs and security checks.