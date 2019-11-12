The Highest Suite Facing Central Park Will Cost You $50K/Night. Take a Look Inside.

If you've got an extra, I don't know, $350,000 burning a hole in your pocket, then boy do I have the hotel for you. The five-star Park Hyatt New York recently unveiled its latest and greatest: the Manhattan Sky Suite. And as the name suggests, the luxe 4,200sqft space has 350-degree views of the entire city.
The Central Park penthouse (have I mentioned it's the highest park-facing suite in NYC?) is located in the One57 residential tower, Travel & Leisure reports. The expansive three bedroom boasts major perks too -- complimentary airport transportation on a helicopter, a personal chef, butler service, daily breakfast, and spa treatments for up to six guests.
And while freebie massages won't really offset the whole $50,000 a night room expense, it is a pretty sweet addition. Especially considering the hotel's Spa Nalai is a destination -- there's an indoor saltwater pool that plays a Carnegie Hall soundtrack while you relax. Casual.
The place sports floor-to-ceiling windows, 11-foot ceilings, and a full chef's kitchen designed by Jeffrey Beers International. The space is also outfitted with a Samuels Creative & Co. art collection and stocked with an Assouline-curated library.
If somehow all this wasn't enough, the master closet also comes filled with styled seasonal clothing and accessories from NYC's new Nordstrom flagship.
If you are, uh, way, way, way richer than me, you can call 877-273-9716 for a reservation. There is a seven-night minimum, but who's staying for less?
