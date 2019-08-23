You Can Treat Yo Self at This New 'Parks and Recreation' Bar

When Parks and Recreation ended, fans had a hard time putting into words how truly dismal their lives had become. Perhaps Andy Dwyer described the finale-induced depression best in season five, when he answered a “how are you?” with “I’m fine. It’s just that life is pointless and nothing matters and I’m always tired.” But, while there are no new episodes on our digital horizon, there will soon be an opportunity to reenact your favorite scenes at a Parks and Recreation pop-up bar.
Starting Friday, August 30, the popular Chicago arcade bar Replay Lincoln Park will transform its space entirely. This isn’t the first time the bar has done something like this; in April, it served cheese sandwiches at a fraud-free Fyre Fest pop-up. Now the location will become Pawnee, Indiana, and include all of the television show’s major hot spots: Think Andy’s shoe shining stand, the World’s Smallest Park, a Li’l Sebastian’s Stable, and more (a little birdie told me Li’l Sebastian might rise from the dead and make an appearance at Replay).
The bar also features a breakfast buffet happy hour at Tom Haverford's favorite strip clubs, The Glitter Factory, where Zizi’s Cafe will partner with Sweetums candy manufacturer to bring treats like the Paunch Burger, Paunch Chili Cheese Fries, Waffles with Whipped Cream, and Treat Yo Self Cakes. Replay will also serve specialty cocktails during the pop-up. My favorite is The Reasonabilist’s Nectar of a Thought Sorrows (a combination of red wine and root beer) but snake juice is absolutely on the menu, too.
Oh, and there will also be an entire day dedicated to treating yo self, where you can finally watch a Mouse Rat rock concert live. Praying they’ll play “Sex Hair” or “"Blowing Boyshoo, hoo, That's Dirt in Your Ayse!" You’ll also have the privilege of hearing The Duke Silver play sax, though I can’t guarantee he'll collab with Mouse Rock for “Catch Your Dream.”
And if you didn’t get a single one of these references, and don't even want to think about what snake juice might be, you should definitely still go to Replay for skee-ball and people watching.
