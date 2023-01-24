Here's How to Go on a Free Vacation to a Surprise Beach Destination

Parrot Bay Rum is looking to send three lucky couples on a Parrot Bay “Bae-Cation” this year. It’s the perfect time to plan such a getaway, when many couples are feeling the strain from the holidays still wearing their relationships thin.

"Forty two percent of folks say that planning the trip is the biggest stressor of vacation-planning and we're looking to help," said David Binder, Global Director of Rums at Sazerac, in a statement shared with Thrillist. "We hope everyone can enjoy a break from the daily grind, Parrot Bay-style."

Between now and February 28, if you are 21 years old or older you can go for a chance to win a vacation valued at $5,000. To enter, simply head to ParrotBay.com. The winning couples will get roundtrip airfare, accommodations, beachside views, and cocktails.

And if you want to go on a tropical vacation even if you don’t win the contest, you can head to Pack Up + Go’s website to book a planned vacation inspired by Parrot Bay Rum. You won’t have to do any stressing about details and logistics, just pack your bags and be prepared to head out on an exciting tropical adventure.