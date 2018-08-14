Foul-Mouthed Parrot Stranded on Roof Tells Rescue Brigade to 'F*ck Off'

A parrot with no interest in its own safety and a blatant disregard for authority is giving a local fire brigade reason to question itself.
The profane parrot named Jessie got stuck on her owner's roof, and in a classic case of suburban drama, needed to be coaxed down by firemen in her hometown of Edmonton, United Kingdom. Initially, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) tried to lure the bird to safety, but their attempts were unsuccessful. The Sisyphean task was then given to the brave public servants of the London Fire Brigade, according to Metro UK.
Jessie's owners instructed the firefighters to say "I love you" to the bird -- a message of support to a creature stranded on a roof for three days. Jessie was having none of it however, and in a haughty and British sort of way, told the firefighters to "fuck off," instead.
Jessie the parrot is also trilingual, like her owners, and responds to Greek and Turkish, according to the report. Attempts to rescue the obstinate parrot by "telling her to come" in those languages were also unfruitful.
The LFB maintains that Jessie did say "I love you" back, but she apparently got her wires crossed at some point during the harrowing rescue operation and uttered a few obscenities. Watch manager Chris Swallow said Jesse "had a bit of a foul mouth and kept swearing, much to our amusement."
Jessie was returned home with no injuries, defying the odds, and with a newly-minted reputation as the Gordon Ramsay of avians.
h/t Mashable
