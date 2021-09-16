Parsley Has Been Recalled in 6 Different States

Buurma Farms Inc is voluntarily recalling 320 boxes of parsley. Testing of the flat-leaf Buurma Plain Parsley shows it was possibly contaminated with a Shiga-toxin-producing E. coli.

The privately-owned farm in Willard, OH, recalled its product after taking a routine sample that tested positive for non-O157 STEC, which is the Shiga-toxin. The harvest date of the parsley was on August 30, 2021, from a location in Gregory, Michigan. The contaminated product was reported on September 13, 2021, and Buurma Farms Inc staff is working closely with the Food and Drug Administration on the recall.

The flat-leaf parsley was sold and shipped to retailers in Ohio and Michigan between August 31 and September 3. It was also sold in larger quantities to wholesalers in New York, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Illinois between September 2 and 4. If you live in any of these states, you can spot the contaminated individual bunches by the “a price look-up (PLU) number of 4901 and a UPC code of 33383 80125,” according to the FDA. The item would also be labeled as BUURMA FARMS Plain Parsley.

The FDA added, however, that “The PLU and UPC numbers are not unique to Buurma Farms and would be on all flat/plain parsley regardless of where it is from." This means it comes down to a small difference: finding bunches that used red rubber bands in place of twist ties. "The wholesale distribution channels involved in the recall do not have the twist-tie and instead have only a plain red rubber band on the bunch," according to the FDA.

Fortunately, no illnesses have been found in connection to the recall. Shiga-toxin-producing E. coli is an organism that can cause foodborne illness once the contaminated item is ingested. Symptoms may include vomiting, stomach cramps, and diarrhea. Shiga-toxin-producing E. coli generally affects people with weakened immune systems, children, and the elderly. This marks the second time this summer parsley has been recalled. Luckily, no other plain leaf parsley is included in this recall. Production of the product involved has been stopped until the FDA has completed its investigation.