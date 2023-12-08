Someone Just Successfully Cooked Shrimp in an Airplane Bathroom Sink

The internet has been steadily declining ever since corporate hacks realized that every single corner of it could be monetized. Whether that's from ads or from harvesting all of our personal data so that we can get even more ads, it seems like the pure chaos you could find online is largely disappearing.

But there's at least one guy who is keeping the internet very weird. Known as @Barfly7777 on TikTok, this dude is committed to making kind of normal food in really weird places. Think: using an iron to make Steakums, preparing baby back ribs in a hotel room, and doing so much food prep in bathroom sinks. But Mr. Barfly's most recent TikTok creation has certainly gone above and beyond on the grossness and weirdness scale.

Barfly starts the video by saying that he has a "terrible idea." And oh God, is it terrible. First, we see him assemble the Great Value ingredients for Garlic Shrimp and Mash. Not particularly my favorite meal, but OK. It is the next full minute of the video that is really disturbing. Barfly takes these ingredients and two six-volt batteries and some wires onto an airplane.

I won't begin to wonder how he was able to get the wires and batteries through TSA—it prompts too many questions. But he makes it through security and onto a Delta flight, where he proceeds to take bathroom sink cooking to the next—and grossest—level.