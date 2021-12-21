Unruly Airline Passengers Could Lose TSA PreCheck Status

The Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) crackdown on unruly passengers continues. The agency announced that in addition to hefty fines for bad behavior onboard airplanes, out-of-control travelers would also lose TSA PreCheck status. The punishment is part of a new partnership between the FAA and TSA.

The FAA revealed that it would share information on passengers facing fines for unruly behavior on planes with TSA through its partnership. The agency will then weigh the decision to remove the person from TSA PreCheck if they're signed up. The privilege, which makes traveling faster and easier, is reserved for low-risk travelers.

"TSA has zero-tolerance for unruly behaviors, especially those involving physical assault occurring aboard aircraft. We have tremendous respect for airport staff, gate agents, and flight crews that get people safely to their destinations," David Pekoske, TSA administrator, said in a statement. "This partnership with FAA will help ensure the safety and security of all passengers and hold those who violate federal regulations accountable for their actions."

The partnership will work both ways. In addition to the FAA sharing information with the TSA on passengers who are hit with fines, the TSA will share information with the FAA to help the agency identify and locate unruly passengers and serve them with penalty notices. According to FAA, information sharing will include provisions to protect passengers' privacy and personal information.

There has been an uptick in incidents involving unruly passengers as of late. After the FAA crackdown, which saw huge fines for passengers who acted out on planes or physically harmed flight crews, flight attendants proposed putting problematic passengers on a no-fly list of their own. It would exist separate from the government no-fly list and be shared across airlines.