Passport Processing Times Are About to Get Longer Again

It looks like this summer Americans are going to travel a lot, and you'd better check your passport expiration date well in advance of your trip if you don't want to be stuck and miss your overseas flight.

According to the US State Department's most recent media advisory issued this week, 2023 is projected to be the busiest summer travel season on record. This unprecedented passport application demand means you should plan for some extra time if you need to renew your passport or get your first one ever. This year, in fact, is expected to surpass the high pre-Covid demand volumes previously witnessed in 2007 and 2017.

At the time of writing, passport processing times are 8-11 weeks for regular processing and 5-7 weeks for expedited processing (which comes at an extra cost of $60 per application). While processing times usually vary and tend to change depending on demand, the State Department is currently expecting that they will only increase as we inch closer to summer. It is also important to note that the State Department doesn't include delivery times in their processing times estimates, so that needs to be separately factored into your anticipated wait time.

There are a few resources you can use to try and make both your passport application and your travel experience smoother. First of all, the State Department encourages Americans to check its website to both learn how to apply and to check the status of their passport application. You can also find a direct link to your passport application status right here.

Additionally, the State Department encourages Americans traveling outside of the US to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, which allows them to receive important messages, advisories, and alerts about the destination they're traveling to.

Travelers who meet certain requirements may also be able to speed up the process by applying for their passport renewal online. An online renewal pilot program briefly shut down in February but is expected to resume as a permanent program this month.