More Than a Ton of Frozen Pasta Products Are Being Recalled

Food inspections are crucial for reasons that are so obvious even David Lynch couldn't make them confusing. Avanza Pasta is recalling 2,237 pounds of meat and poultry pasta because they were produced without any inspection from the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). You probably don't want to take chances on uninspected meat.

The recall includes a long list of meat and poultry ravioli and tortellini made from October 5, 2019, to March 12, 2021. FSIS has created a page with a complete list of the products (see the labels here) to make it easy to see if you've got any of the impacted products. That's necessary because there are a lot of different brand names covering the Avanza Pasta inside the package. Those labels include Ambrosino's, Conte De Savoia, Frankie's Deli, Nature's Best, Prisco's Family Market, and more.

The notice on the USDA website says that all of the products will not bear any establishment number or a USDA mark of inspection, and the expiration dates on some of them extend all the way into 2022. They've been distributed to restaurants, distributors, and retail locations in Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. Fortunately, there haven't been any reports of illnesses linked to the food, but FSIS urges people to return the items for a refund since many people may have these pasta dishes in their freezer.