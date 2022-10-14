Pasta Salad Packages Recalled Over Allergen Concerns

The salads are being recalled in connection with a larger recall over undeclared allergens.

By Dustin Nelson

Published on 10/14/2022 at 8:22 PM

pasta salad recall
AnikonaAnn/Shutterstock

Craftology has issued a recall on one of its pasta salad products in connection with a previously announced recall from Lipari Foods.

The company is recalling select batches of its 14-ounce containers of "Craftology This Is My Happy Place Pasta Salad." The salad may contain undeclared cashews. That's a potentially life-threatening problem for individuals with tree nut allergies or sensitivities, it says in the notice.

The company says the salads were distributed to stores throughout the Midwest. The clear clamshell packages are only recalled in certain batches. Here are the ones you're looking for.

  • use-by date: 10/04/22, lot code: 223008
  • use-by date: 10/12/22, lot code: 220709
  • use-by date: 10/14/22, lot code: 220909
  • use-by date: 10/18/22, lot code: 221309
  • use-by date: 10/20/22, lot code: 221509
  • use-by date: 10/25/22, lot code: 222009
  • use-by date: 10/27/22, lot code: 222209


The company sources its sunflower seeds from Lipari Foods, which has recalled its sunflower seeds in 18 states. It gets those from Shah Trading Company, which is the source of the problem. All packages of the pasta salad can be returned to the place of purchase for a refund. 

Looking for more recall information?

We’re always looking out for food safety alerts. For up to date information on food and drink products that have been recalled, check out this page, which is updated regularly.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Dustin Nelson is a Senior Staff Writer at Thrillist. Follow Dustin on Twitter.