Pasta Salad Packages Recalled Over Allergen Concerns

Craftology has issued a recall on one of its pasta salad products in connection with a previously announced recall from Lipari Foods.

The company is recalling select batches of its 14-ounce containers of "Craftology This Is My Happy Place Pasta Salad." The salad may contain undeclared cashews. That's a potentially life-threatening problem for individuals with tree nut allergies or sensitivities, it says in the notice.

The company says the salads were distributed to stores throughout the Midwest. The clear clamshell packages are only recalled in certain batches. Here are the ones you're looking for.

use-by date: 10/04/22, lot code: 223008

use-by date: 10/12/22, lot code: 220709

use-by date: 10/14/22, lot code: 220909

use-by date: 10/18/22, lot code: 221309

use-by date: 10/20/22, lot code: 221509

use-by date: 10/25/22, lot code: 222009

use-by date: 10/27/22, lot code: 222209



The company sources its sunflower seeds from Lipari Foods, which has recalled its sunflower seeds in 18 states. It gets those from Shah Trading Company, which is the source of the problem. All packages of the pasta salad can be returned to the place of purchase for a refund.