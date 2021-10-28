Patagonia Is Selling Alcohol Now, Will Have 10 Types Available in November

Thrillist has talked a lot about food and drink companies making merch. But one thing we don't see as often is clothing companies making products that you can actually consume. But here to open our eyes is the outdoor clothing brand, Patagonia.

The company just launched its own line of natural wine, cider, and sake. The new collection is part of Patagonia's food line called Patagonia Provisions, which started in 2012. The new collection of fermented beverages encompasses six natural wines, a sparkling piquette, two ciders, and a sake. Not only are the wines pretty good, according to Bloomberg, but they showcase the incredible talents and environmental commitment of a select and diverse group of artisans.

Each drink has a unique story, from the brand's sake made from a 24th-generation brewer in Japan using local rice grown without pesticides to the ciders from the foothills of the Andes and the rolling hills of New Zealand's South Island.

The collection includes:

, France, 2018 for $48: ripe citrus with rich texture and mineral notes from Chardonnay grapes grown in a biodynamic vineyard in a 13-century cellar Frank Cornelissen Pistemutta Etna Rosso , Italy, 2020 for $39: a bright and earthy red from local Nerello Mascalese grapes grown organically on Mt. Etna volcano in Sicily

, Austria, 2020 for $25: a Pinot Blanc infused with vineyard-grown thyme, from the world's second-largest biodynamic farm Wild Arc Marquette, New York, 2019-2020 for $30: full of purple fruit flavors, from Marquette grapes grown in a restored permaculture vineyard in the Catskills



The brand also has two other drinks that launch in late November:

, Chile, NV for $18: crystalline, bubbly dry cider made with apples and quince grown in a 50-year-old orchard at the foot of the Ande Terada Honke Gonin Musume Sake, Japan, 2021 for $39: rich and bright, with notes of miso and mushrooms, and made by a 24th-generation brewmaster using local rice and pristine well water

Patagonia Provisions also focuses on staying away from toxic pesticides during the growing process. The company uses compost, homemade natural fertilizers, and other natural nutrient sources to avoid soil damage, increased greenhouse gas emissions, and pollution from synthetic fertilizers. Birgit Cameron, co-founder and head of Patagonia Provisions says that these practices "help rebuild damaged soils, restore vital habitat and draw down carbon—all while filling your glass with lively, region-specific flavors." Patagonia Provisions' new fermented beverages are available now and can be bought through the company's website.