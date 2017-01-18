Patrick Stewart Will Voice Poo In 'The Emoji Movie'

Yes, noted Shakespearean, knighted Englishman, and the best Star Trek star to date (don't even) will attempt to find the motivation for a piece of poo as his next thespian endeavor, reports The Guardian.

Sony Animation released a brief teaser for the movie in December. The excitement level for that teaser has been frowny face. On some of the teasers uploaded to YouTube, it has 11x as many down votes as up and the comments section of each is a raging tire fire ranging from meh emoji to, well, poo emoji.

The cast isn't something to feel vomit emoji about, however. Stewart is joining TJ Miller of Silicon Valley, Ilana Glazer of Broad City, and James Corden in the film which is slated to be released on Aug. 4, 2017. Thumbs up. Face with tongue stuck out and winking eye. Face screaming in fear. Skull. Poo.