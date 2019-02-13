The Patriots Gave a Bullied Female QB Free Super Bowl Tickets & Invited Her to Play Catch

Between the hazing, the Oreo butt runs (?), and, above all, the bullying, being a student-athlete can be less than fun. You can probably imagine how much worse this would be if you were a youth football team's female quarterback, but if you can't, allow us to spoil it for you: People would be real jerks about it.
Luckily, the world isn't all youths, and there are adults to make situations like that suck less. For instance, when a seventh-grade girl from New Hampshire was being bullied for playing quarterback on a youth football team, the New England Patriots stepped in and gave the player free tickets to see Super Bowl LIII.
One of three girls who play youth football in the Exeter, New Hampshire area, Dejah Rondeau wears jersey number 11 in tribute to her favorite player, Julian Edelman. She was invited to meet and play catch with Edelman, as well as take a tour of the trophy room with team owner Robert Kraft.
Sports Illustrated reports that she became the starting quarterback for the Exeter Seahawks last season when the original starter was injured. Rondeau came to the public's attention after Seacoast Online reported on her.
“Some people don’t want to accept a female quarterback,” her mother, Nicole Brock, told the publication. “She’ll have to put in 110 percent where others put in 50.”
"I heard about your story, about going out there and having a challenge, of dealing with adversity because people not accepting this, that," Julian Edelman told her when the two met. "My respect level for you is just through the roof because you just ignored all the noise and you played the game we all love and that’s football."
"That was crazy," Rondeau said. "I never thought that would ever happen. I’m just really excited to go."
