Patròn Just Launched Its Most 'Prestigious' Tequila Yet

Patrón has already built a standing reputation in the booze industry for its renowned weber blue agave-derived tequila. It's the bottle you'll find situated front and center on consumer bar carts, thanks to its legacy status among similar buzzy celebrity brands.

But now, Patrón is deviating from its tried-and-true price class with a foray into the prestige category. After nearly four years and 300 tastings, legendary Master Distiller David Rodriguez has officially launched the highly-anticipated Patrón El Alto.

The tequila, which is still produced with the same 100% weber blue agave in Jalisco, Mexico, features a blend of Reposado, Añejo, and Extra Añejo for a naturally smooth, sweet taste. The Patrón El Alto features notes of figs, honey, caramel, dried fruit, and vanilla.

"Patrón Al Alto stays true to Patrón Tequila's traditional roots in distilling while innovating in a way that achieves the best blended, aged tequila profile possible," Master Distiller David Rodriguez said in the press release. "The tequilas that harmoniously come together in Patrón El Alto are a result of selecting the finest 100% Weber Blue Agave in the highest parts of Jalisco, Mexico, a territory known for producing the sweetest agaves, which gives Patrón El Alto its incredibly smooth and sweet taste. We took four years to focus on only the best of the best and perfect the bold, sweet flavors of this expression the right way: naturally."