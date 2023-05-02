Patrón Is Sending One Fan on a VIP Trip to Miami's Formula 1 Race

Patrón Tequila is sending one F1 fan and a friend to the Miami Grand Prix on May 6, where they will get to stay in a luxury hotel, and join Patrón on the race track for the big race on Sunday. The trip will last until Monday, and you will be treated to all of the celebrity perks that come with attending the big race while you're out under the hot Florida sun.

You can enter by scanning the QR in person wherever you see a Patrón Cinco Circuit Display in your area, or by following Patrón on Instagram or Twitter and commenting on one of the two official posts about the event, and tag a friend. Both you and the friend must be at least 21 years old. Make sure your comment includes the hashtag #PATRÓNCincoCircuit and #PATRÓNSweepstakes. For a chance to win, you must enter the contest by Friday, May 5 at 9:59 pm ET.

The Patrón Pit Stop in Miami will feature a beachside event with performances from Becky G, plus a host of other experiences. You can reserve your spot at the event at ExploreTock.com.