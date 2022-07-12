Patrón Is Releasing an Exclusive Tequila That Retails for $7,500

Patrón already took precedent on my bar cart, but now, the world's number one super-premium tequila just got even more exceptional. The spirits maker is releasing just 299 bottles of its new and ultra-exclusive Patrón en Lalique: Serie 3.

Master distiller David Rodriguez aged 14 tequilas in French and American oak casks for up to eight years each before combining them to create an añejo blend so rare that it can never be replicated. The spirit is smooth and sweet with notes of dried fruit, sherry wine, intense wood, and spices, the company said in its announcement.

"Our familia of talented craftsmen are constantly experimenting to create bold innovations that stay true to the Patrón commitment to handcrafted perfection," Rodriguez said in the press release. "We explored many combinations of extra añejo tequilas before landing on the liquid excellence that can be found in Patrón en Lalique: Serie 3."

Given the exclusivity—once those 299 bottles are gone, you'll never taste Serie 3 again—the limited-release Patrón comes with quite the price tag. The collection will be released internationally at a suggested retail price of $7,500.

The bottle itself was created by French luxury brand Lalique's artistic and creative director, Marc Laminaux. The crystal decanter is an artistic interpretation of the Weber Blue Agave plant, which Patrón utilizes in all of its tequila.

"With this series, we pushed the boundaries of art even further with the design of our decanter that celebrates the natural and raw materials that go into every drop of Patrón Tequila," Chairman and CEO of Lalique Silvio Denz said in the release. "Much like the masters at Patrón, at Lalique, we pride ourselves on achieving excellence in everything we do.