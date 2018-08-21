Paul McCartney Gets an Extended 'Carpool Karaoke' in a New Special

Earlier this summer, Sir Paul McCartney made an appearance on James Corden's Late Late Show. It was instantly one of the best installments of "Carpool Karaoke," accumulating more than 30 million views on YouTube. Corden drove around McCartney's hometown of Liverpool instead of the usual drive around Los Angeles. The pair sang Beatles classics, as well as some songs from McCartney's post-Beatles catalog.
On Monday, The Late Late Show aired a primetime special called Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool. It's basically an extended version of this segment.
Getting an extra 20 minutes of McCartney and Corden is a good thing, even if, on the surface, this seems like a DVD extra more than its own show. The extended version leaves time for more songs and for McCartney to surprise locals at a pub he used to play at when he was young. Corden pretends to be learning how to bartend while McCartney and his band shock the regulars with an impromptu concert. (Added songs include "Lady Madonna," "Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da," "I Wanna Be Your Man," and "Drive My Car.")
It also leaves more time for Corden to look he's in heaven every time he gets to sing with McCartney.
The primetime special features roughly an extra 20 minutes of footage cut from the original broadcast. It can be viewed on the CBS website. (The version above is the original "Carpool Karaoke" segment from June.) You'll see the Beatle talk about the "Paul is dead" conspiracy theory, boating with John Lennon, and why he's barefoot on the cover of "Abbey Road," among many other charming Beatles anecdotes.
Dress to Impress With These Animated Ugly Christmas Sweaters
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.