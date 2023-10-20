This 'RHONY' Husband's Vietnam Travel Vlog Is Making Us Very Hungry

This season on Bravo's Real Housewives of New York, the brand new cast fought about flying first class vs. coach, stolen phones, and just about everything else on a drama-filled trip to Anguilla. But none of the weirdly travel-adjacent squabbles were as juicy as the ongoing beef about a 30-hour trip to Vietnam that RHONY cast member Jessel Taank's husband, Pavit Randhawa, planned to take.

Turns out the ladies weren't quite sold on the idea of a mileage run. If you're as uninitiated as the rest of the cast, a mileage run is a trip planned solely for the purpose of increasing your airline status. Despite Taank's support for her husband's quest, the rest of the cast wasn't buying it.

Eyebrows were raised and accusations flew about the real purpose of his trip all season long. But now, just after the series' season 14 finale aired on Sunday, the househusband responded this week with an epic vlog-style rundown of his now infamous trip to Vietnam.