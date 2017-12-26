PBR Made 99-Packs of Beer for Christmas

Usually, when praying for a Christmas miracle, those in need turn to Jesus, or whatever deity they think will listen. The people of Quebec, Canada, however, put their faith in cheap American lager, and Pabst Blue Ribbon has heeded the call. The company released a limited edition 99-pack of its signature brew in the province's Couche-Tard liquor stores this holiday season, so people of the snowy North can enjoy appropriated hipster beers as much any Brooklynite.
The 99-packs are a lesson in American excess, because they're roughly the size of a tall French-Canadian male, to be precise. They're likely to last the duration of a nuclear winter, as Quebec is prone to icy gusts and months of bleak, wintry cold. But, hey, that's nothing that 99 beers can't fix.
Local outlet KamploopsBCNow gauged the sentiment among Quebecois, who are celebrating the enormous beer-cases like people opening presents for the first time.
Expect the snow to be yellow-er than usual this New Year's Eve in Quebec.
[h/t Esquire]
