PBR Is Bringing Back 99 Packs of Beer—and Just Created an Even Bigger One

Few things are better than kicking back with an ice-cold brewski or five. But constantly running back and forth to the store to replenish your stock can really harsh the vibes. If you've ever wished there was a case of beer big enough to keep you going for weeks at a time or to supply an entire party, Pabst has news for you. The iconic beer brand is bringing back its 99-packs and rolling out something even bigger.

PBR first introduced its 99-packs of beer in 2019, and beer drinkers loved it, though it didn't last. Now, after roughly two years, Pabst is bringing it back to store shelves nationwide, according to a press release. The company is also introducing a pack of beer big enough to supply your whole Fourth of July barbecue—and then some. PBR's Independence Day-themed case features a patriotic 1,776 beers.

"We figured the best way to honor the year America claimed its independence was to make a box that held that many beers—1,776. It's the least we could do," Nick Reely, VP of marketing at PBR, said in the press release. "Actually, 1,776 is the most we could do because 1,777 seemed excessive."

Pabst's 1,776-pack won't be available for purchase by the public, unfortunately (which is fair considering you'd need a truck to transport it). Only a select few fortunate PBR partners were given one of the packs. Igloo Coolers, the hosts of The Nine Club skateboarding podcast, comedian Ali Macofsky, and the band Hot Mulligan are the only ones who can say they got their hands on the massive packs and will update the world on the progress they're making getting through them on their social channels and on Pabst's Instagram.

We, the public, however, will be able to buy that 99-pack starting now, which should be more than enough beer—packs are almost seven feet long, so make sure there's room in your car.