PBR Just Released a Hard Coffee With Alcohol and Caffeine

The familiar Blue Ribbon seal has been hitting a lot of new products lately. Earlier this year, it was revealed that PBR is working on a whiskey. Then there was news that it's releasing a PBR with a higher alcohol content, as well as a non-alcoholic version of your favorite $2 beer.
The company is clearly looking for ways to attract new drinkers and revenue. As of July 1, its latest foray into bellies across the country is a Hard Coffee. No, it's not diving into the hard seltzer market like loads of other breweries or even looking back to make a hard soda or other fad drinks on life support. Hard Coffee. And, yes, it contains caffeine, a representative has confirmed.
The announcement touts the elevated Four Loko as being "among the first of its kind in the industry." It's made with Arabica and Robusta coffee beans and "rich, creamy American milk." It's also infused with vanilla, making it sounds a bit like a boozy Frappuccino.
"Pabst Blue Ribbon has always been a brand that pushes boundaries and celebrates those who experiment and try new things," said John Newhouse, brand manager for PBR. "Hard Coffee is an opportunity for us to pioneer a delicious and fun new drink, and give America something unique."
The 5% ABV Hard Coffee will only be tested in five states to start. Those include Pennsylvania, Maine, New Jersey, Florida, and Georgia, a rep confirms. You can track down a four-pack using the store locator on the PBR website.
First impressions on Untappd have been surprisingly positive. (Though, that should be taken with a grain of salt.) So, if you're in one of those states, lucky you. Skip the Irish coffee on the Fourth and get weird.
