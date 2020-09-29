PBR Just Launched a Boozy Cold Brew Coffee in a Can

Pabst Blue Ribbon is yet again launching a new release into the wild. The company behind your favorite $2 beer special has pretty consistently been putting out new releases over the last couple of years. Among those releases given a chance to survive on their own was the well-received PBR Hard Coffee, which only recently became available nationwide.

PBR is building on the success of Hard Coffee with a Hard Cold Brew, which was not coincidentally announced on National Coffee Day. The big difference between this new release and Hard Coffee is that the latter is pretty sweet and contains milk. This new release is described by PBR as "black cold brewed coffee with a kick."

PBR says that hard Cold Brew is a non-dairy alternative, but still has a "hint of sweetness." It also, importantly, has a 4.2% ABV and 30mg of caffeine. It's joining a portfolio that has ballooned to include a whiskey (with less glowing reviews than Hard Coffee), Stronger Seltzer, PBR Extra, a non-alcoholic PBR, and Seabird IPA, which is part of a new "craft" label called Captain Pabst.

Only a few lucky people will be able to give Hard Coffee and Hard Cold Brew a side-by-side taste test. The initial launch will make Hard Cold Brew only available in Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Illinois. Maybe it chose those states because it's pandering for votes before the election. Who knows.