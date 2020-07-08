PBR Just Unleashed a Boozy Tea

The 2019-20 "Throwing Stuff at the Wall to See What Sticks" award is going to be a toss-up between Pabst and Natty Light. Both of the familiar, affordable beer stalwarts have been coming out with new drinks at a rapid clip, and some of those cans have been pretty unexpected. (Pabst alone has released Hard Coffee, a whiskey, Stronger Seltzer, an IPA, and it promises that there are even more releases on the way.)

PBR is adding another to the list, announcing the launch of a Pabst Blue Ribbon Hard Tea on July 7. Yes, tea. It's even made with real tea leaves. The old beer slingers are coming for hard seltzer lovers with this only, using the announcement to call Hard Tea a "uniquely Pabstidian evolution of the seltzer market."

The mildly carbonated peach tea tastes like a mildly sweet, pre-bottled convenience store tea. So, it's about what you'd expect. It comes in a similar packaging to that surprisingly good PBR Hard Coffee, and it's also impressively drinkable. It's light and touts a very sessionable 4% ABV. The 100-calorie drink is hitting all the marks for the kind of summer afternoon under-the-sun drink that the season calls for, even if it might not prove to be a rival for the unstoppable force that is hard seltzer.

The new can o' tea that looks a bit like a peach barber's pole is available now in 26 states*, predominantly hitting midwest and east coast markets. If the rollout is at all similar to Pabst's slow expansion of Hard Coffee, it's probably not hitting other states anytime in the near future. Though, on the bright side, you can now get Hard Coffee in 48 states, which excludes North Carolina and New Mexico.



* Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.