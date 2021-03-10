PBR Is Unleashing 4 Hard Teas to Compliment Its Boozy Coffees

Pabst Blue Ribbon probably isn't the same brand your parents drank. It's gone far beyond the familiar can that was always on special at the bar down the street. It feels more like a brand than a brewer. Its tendrils reach out in many directions now, like some sort of boozy cephalopod. The logo graces a cannabis drink. It has a popular hard coffee. It, like every other brewery, has dipped its toes into seltzer. Oh, and there was that whiskey, too.

And then there's the Hard Tea Seltzer. Pabst launched a single Hard Tea in 2020 with limited availability, but tea and alcohol will be getting a bigger presence in 2021. PBR announced on March 10 that it is releasing a variety pack that includes four different Hard Tea Seltzer flavors, and they're hitting shelves now.

"We want to continue offering people fun, differentiated drinks that are shareable and surprising; drinks that make them say, 'Woah, PBR did that?' Our brand might be over 175 years old, but we’re still young at heart and getting creative with how we range across the beverage category, as well as how we can bring some form of value to those that shop it, is something we’re relentless about," Nick Reely, VP of Marketing, said.

The Hard Tea Seltzers are slowly working their way toward being available nationwide, a representative tells Thrillist. Currently, you're only able to find them in 21 states. Those are Alaska, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The flavors inside include pineapple-passionfruit, lemon, raspberry, and peach, which was the previously released flavor. Each 12-pack of 12-ounce cans will feature all four flavors. It definitely looks like a shot at capturing some of the still-booming hard seltzer market with an eye on drinkers who want something that rates slightly healthier than the best local IPA. Each can carries 100 calories and about 4 grams of sugar. This is no longer Frank Booth's PBR.