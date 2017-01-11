News

The New Peach Emoji Looks More Like a Butt Than Ever Before

By Published On 11/15/2016 By Published On 11/15/2016
Ryan Craggs/Thrillist

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

When Apple issued the first beta of its new iOS 10.2 update to developers earlier this month, the internet was quick to freak out over the newly redesigned peach emoji that sadly no longer looked like a voluptuous butt. But now, in the third beta of the new software, the peach butt emoji isn't just back, it's better and more butt-like than ever. There is hope for the world yet.

Instead of just reinstating the original butt-like peach emoji, it looks like Apple went back to the drawing board and created yet another redesigned peach emoji that's both somewhat realistic and even more like a big, voluptuous ass than before. 

Seriously, check out the differences on this chart from TechCrunch:

While this is great news for avid sexters or anyone who's ironically used the peach emoji to illustrate an ass, the new and improved lustful fruit icon is part of iOS 10.2 Beta 3, which is only available to certified software developers or public beta testers. Hopefully, the new peach butt will appear alongside several other redesigned emoji and 72 all-new emoji in the final version of iOS 10.2 that Apple is expected to release to the public sometime in the next few weeks.

Anyway, the brief loss of the peach butt presents a valuable lesson: don't take that ass for granted.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and, believe it or not, has actually NEVER used the peach emoji as a butt. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Facebook Admits it Needs to Fix its Fake News Problem

related

READ MORE
This 86 Sq-ft Apartment in Paris Shows Just How Wrong You've Been Living Your Life

related

READ MORE
Scientists Find 2 New Mysteries Inside the Great Pyramid of Giza

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like