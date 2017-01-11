The New Peach Emoji Looks More Like a Butt Than Ever Before

When Apple issued the first beta of its new iOS 10.2 update to developers earlier this month, the internet was quick to freak out over the newly redesigned peach emoji that sadly no longer looked like a voluptuous butt. But now, in the third beta of the new software, the peach butt emoji isn't just back, it's better and more butt-like than ever. There is hope for the world yet.
Instead of just reinstating the original butt-like peach emoji, it looks like Apple went back to the drawing board and created yet another redesigned peach emoji that's both somewhat realistic and even more like a big, voluptuous ass than before.
Seriously, check out the differences on this chart from TechCrunch:
While this is great news for avid sexters or anyone who's ironically used the peach emoji to illustrate an ass, the new and improved lustful fruit icon is part of iOS 10.2 Beta 3, which is only available to certified software developers or public beta testers. Hopefully, the new peach butt will appear alongside several other redesigned emoji and 72 all-new emoji in the final version of iOS 10.2 that Apple is expected to release to the public sometime in the next few weeks.
Anyway, the brief loss of the peach butt presents a valuable lesson: don't take that ass for granted.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.