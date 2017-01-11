The New Peach Emoji Looks More Like a Butt Than Ever Before

When Apple issued the first beta of its new iOS 10.2 update to developers earlier this month, the internet was quick to freak out over the newly redesigned peach emoji that sadly no longer looked like a voluptuous butt. But now, in the third beta of the new software, the peach butt emoji isn't just back, it's better and more butt-like than ever. There is hope for the world yet.

Instead of just reinstating the original butt-like peach emoji, it looks like Apple went back to the drawing board and created yet another redesigned peach emoji that's both somewhat realistic and even more like a big, voluptuous ass than before.