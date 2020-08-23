Last week, the FDA shared a recall on bagged peaches sold at ALDI locations and distributed by Wawona Packing Company. Like the onion recall before it, the peaches recall has been dramatically expanded. Unfortunately, you'll have to read about the recall to figure out the details because the FDA has not released a surprisingly helpful parody of The Presidents of the United States of America's most popular song.

The recall now includes bulk (loose) and bagged peaches from Wawona Packing and Prima Wawona. These have been sold at some big retailers across the country like Target and Walmart. The raison d'recall is reports of Salmonella Enteriditis infections that the FDA and CDC have traced back to Wawona as the likely source.

As of August 22, there are 68 reported cases of Salmonella connected to peaches, spread across nine states. Illnesses have only been reported in Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Wisconsin. However, according to an earlier recall announcement, the peaches have been distributed in at least 35 states.