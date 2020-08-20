Peaches Are Being Recalled After Making People Sick in Multiple States

There has been a deluge of food recalls in recent weeks. All types of onions have been recalled repeatedly over the last couple of weeks, with the bad news spreading stores like Walmart, Trader Joe's, Kroger, and Giant Eagle, among others. Then oranges, potatoes, limes, and lemons were recalled on August 10.

Now, the FDA has shared a recall notice for peaches following an investigation into an outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis. Those illnesses are spread across multiple states and are likely tied to bagged peaches from the Wawona Packing Company sold at ALDI locations throughout 16 states.

If you've got peaches from an ALDI location, you're looking for Wawona-brand two-pound bags of peaches that were purchased anytime from June 1 through now. When the recall was issued, the CDC reported that there were 68 cases of Salmonella tied to the peaches, spread across nine states. So far, the recall is impacting peaches sold in Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

If you have these peaches at home, the FDA recommends you chuck 'em. "Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not eat, sell, or serve Wawona-brand bagged peaches from ALDI," the notice states. Additionally, if you purchased peaches at ALDI and cannot identify the brand, the FDA says you should probably toss those as well. Symptoms of salmonellosis include diarrhea, fever, and cramps, as well as high fever, aches, headaches, lethargy, rash, and blood in urine or poop in severe cases. So, you know, don't mess around with peaches. At least not these peaches.